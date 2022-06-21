A CELEBRATION of creativity is set to take place with the return of a summer exhibition.

The exhibition at the Naze Tower in Walton will feature more than 20 East Anglian artists providing something for all tastes.

Artists will feature work inspired from the natural world alongside coastal and seaside works with the odd robot on display as well.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said: “Enjoy the art over six floors as you climb this historic landmark built in 1720 and be rewarded when you get to the top with spectacular 360 degree panoramic coastal views of Essex and Suffolk.

“There is also the museum on the way up and the tea rooms to enjoy a well earned refreshment and rest when you get down with seating inside and plenty outside with fantastic sea views.”

Colchester-based Lee Thomas will have a one floor solo show in the tower which combines abstract photography and draftsmanship to create unique layered artworks inspired by the natural world, boats and the sea.

Walton artist Dawn Hall will have a solo show of new work inspired by our surroundings.

Brightlingsea artist’s Vicky Walsh of Mae Kandoo and Olivia Goddard will be returning to take over the top floor of the tower again with their love of all things seaside.

Matt Brown has been exhibiting his work for more than 20 years, and throughout his career, has always championed the use of reclaimed materials. Recently his work has focused on his love of robots.

For this exhibition he has created a mechanical display with components uncovered from the recesses of sheds and attics.

The exhibition spokesperson added: “The mixed show in our other galleries encompasses a diverse range of media too.

“Highlights include Hilary Owers who will be showing a collection of her abstract drawings that reflect a sense of freedom and energy.

“Theresa Chiam of TT Designs who specialises in hand cut marquetry and Alison Tew who creates a body of silver jewellery exclusively for the tower each year.”

The summer exhibition will run until Sunday, September 4, for more information visit nazetower.co.uk