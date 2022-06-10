AN experienced vet who decided to go it alone is now just months away from opening her own surgery.

Dr April Young has been working as a qualified vet for more than ten years having trained at the Royal Veterinary College before graduating in 2011.

The animal expert’s most recent role was as clinical director at Kinfauns, in Little Clacton, but she announced last year she was embarking on her own business venture.

She has now revealed Weeley Veterinary Centre, which she says will be a caring and friendly independent practice, will be able to welcome in its first animals from September.

Although still three months away from opening, the facility and its ethos has already garnered a positive response and amassed a loyal online following.

In a statement announcing the news, Dr Young said: “It is with enormous delight I can announce Weeley Veterinary Centre will open on September 26.

“I would just like to say again how much I appreciate everyone’s support and an enormous thank you to everyone involved in getting me to this stage.

“I look forward to welcoming you Weeley Veterinary Centre soon.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/weeleyvetcentre or to register from July 25 head to weeleyvetcentre.com.