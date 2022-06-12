BOSSES at an animal safe haven have provided an update on the progress of a beloved pony who was diagnosed with cancer.

Jake has been living at the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, for three years.

Last month, Carol Jacobs, founder of the facility, noticed blood on his legs and after being checked by a vet, it transpired Jake had a tumour and he would need surgery.

The operation, however, was expected to cost £3,000, but after the sanctuary’s dedicated supporter rallied together with donations, Jake underwent the procedure.

Carol has now issued an update on how the Jake is getting on following his important surgery.

She said: “Our vet Tony is pleased with his progress so far but as a precaution would like him to keep going with the antibiotics for another week.

“The forward plan is a telephone review with Tony in two weeks, unless we are worried, and then another examination in four weeks.

“Thank you once again to everyone who donated and to Paton and Lee for their dedication.”

To donate to the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.