POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour last month.

Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 380 reports of domestic violence throughout May.

The force also looked into 243 incidents of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 131 times.

Officers also attended 81 mental health incidents and 43 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 68 reports of missing people

In total, Essex Police solved 117 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 543 times.