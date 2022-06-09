ENVIRONMENTALISTS concerned about the future of a crumbling cliff face will speak at an event next month.
Climate and the Naze will take place on July 9 at the Columbine Centre, in Walton between 11am and 1pm.
During the talk the work of the Naze Management Board will be explained and the importance of The Naze will be discussed.
Jules Pretty, president of Essex Wildlife Trust and James Ennos, University of Essex professor of Environment and Society, will be in attendance.
The Naze Protection Society’s acting chairman, David Eagle, will also share his views.
