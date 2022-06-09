RESIDENTS and business owners in Tendring have been encouraged to attend a public meeting to find out more about crime and community safety in the district.

Roger Hirst, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, is leading a question and answer session at Clacton Town Hall, in Station Road, next Tuesday.

During the evening, running from 7pm until 8pm, guests will be given the opportunity to put their questions and concerns to a panel of experts.

Everyone from councillor Lunda McWilliams, chairman of the Tendring Community Safety Partnership to Tendring district commander Rob Bell will be in attendance.

They will be joined by Clacton fire station manager Quentin Sage and station manager for Manningtree, Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and West Mersea, Howard Midwood.

It is hoped the event will also enable attendees to learn more about the current crime-tackling initiatives being spearheaded in the area.

Mr Hirst said: “Our public meetings are a great way to hear directly from local communities about any concerns they might have or issues they are experiencing.

“The meetings are also a great opportunity to brief residents on how we are working to achieve the priorities in our Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan.”

To find out more visit essex.pfcc.police.uk/events.