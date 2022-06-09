RESIDENTS have raised concerns over dangerous drivers after a car crashed into a lamppost while reportedly trying to swerve a speeding vehicle.

Essex Police officers and firefighters from the Essex Fire Service were called to Midway, in Jaywick, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle had crashed into a metal post and some road signs had been damaged, but thankfully nobody had been seriously injured.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: “Firefighters attended a one vehicle road traffic collision and made the vehicle safe.

“There was damage to some metal posts and road signs and our crews left the scene in the hands of the police.”

Despite no arrests being made, one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, the woman behind the wheel had only crashed as a result of a danger road user.

She said: “I went to drive down the road but the police had shut it off.

“A speeding car forced the lady driver off road and it didn't stop. She hit the lamppost so hard it bent in two.

“It was a shock seeing the state of the lady's car - it must have been very frightening for her.

“The speed some of them drive around here is shocking, I'm just surprised there aren't more accidents.

“Some of the residents have even been trying for speed bumps to be installed along the seafront.”