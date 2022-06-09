A YOUNG woman who was arrested more than a year ago following a crash which resulted in the death of a pensioner will not stand trial until later this year.
Hivda Altuntop, of High Street, Harwich, is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, on November 14, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
She will also face two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of dangerous driving, and two counts of having an article with a blade or point.
Hivda, who was 20-years-old at the time of her arrest in April 2021, is additionally charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a Class B drug.
The young woman was detained by police officers following a crash in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, which saw Penelope Coggan, 73, pronounced dead at the scene.
Bouquets of flowers and messages were subsequently left outside the Harewood Surgery, where it is understood her son worked as a doctor.
One of the poignant notes, which paid tribute to the elderly woman, read: “In our thoughts. Sleep tight lovely lady.”
Others sent their condolences to the family of the victim, with one saying: “We are so very sorry for your sad, tragic and unexpected loss – out thoughts are with you all.”
