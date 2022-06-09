POLICE are appealing for information regarding the theft of a dog which took place near a town centre.
The incident took place in Hordle Street, Dovercourt, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, June 8.
It is reported that two women coaxed a brown border collie and Jack Russell crossbreed dog into a blue Nissan Micra and let the area.
No arrests have been made and police inquiries are ongoing.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage of it to get in touch.
“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting crime reference number 42/146768/22.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
