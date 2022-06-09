A FORMER contestant on a famous televised singing competition is set to headline a vital event championing equality and diversity.

Clacton Pride Festival, which is dedicated to making Tendring “a more tolerant and fun place to live” for residents and visitors from all walks of life, will return on July 2.

This year’s colourful celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will see a host of tribute acts and talented local bands and singers take to a stage in the town centre.

During their performances, guests will be able to make the most of a food court and children’s area and browse an array of stalls from local businesses.

Concluding the uplifting and free event, running between 11am and 8pm, will be X-Factor star Sam Callahan, who was mentored by Louis Walsh and finished 7th.

Following the extravaganza, a ticketed seafront after party will be held at My Big Fat Greek Taverna from 9am until 1am with a host of additional live acts.

This year’s Clacton Pride Festival was funded through various local fundraisers with the help of the National Lottery Community Fund.

To find out more information email info@clactonpride.co.uk or visit facebook.com/prideclacton.