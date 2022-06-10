RAIL station car parks have received a makeover to keep them looking smart and welcoming.

Greater Anglia invested more than £34,000 updating Essex car parks in Dovercourt, Thorpe, Wivenhoe and other locations with new markings and repairs to tarmac surfaces.

Simone Bailey, asset management director at Greater Anglia said: “I’m pleased that these station car parks have received a much-needed upgrade and are now ready to welcome passengers with easy and convenient parking as they return to the railway.”

The works also mean that the car parks are compliant with equality legislation by ensuring that accessible parking spaces are clearly defined.

Other additions include the correct number of accessible spaces for each car park and appropriate distances are now maintained between vehicles in accessible bays.

Greater Anglia recently introduced an hourly tariff for 31 of its station car parks.

The new hourly tariff will give people the option to park for up to four hours for £1 an hour.

There is no change to other tariffs and prices, which have been frozen since 2020.

Stations to get the new hourly charge include Colchester, Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon and Witham.

All of these stations have automatic number plate recognition.