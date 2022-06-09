A POPULAR motor rally will be roaring back into Tendring next year, it has been announced.

Thousands of motor fans descended on the district last month for the return of the Corbeau Seats Rally.

This event, which was cancelled two years running due to Covid-19 restrictions, open the 2022 Motorsport UK British Rally Championship and included a new twilight spectator stage on Clacton seafront.

Chelmsford Motor Club, which organises the event, said the rally will return on April 22 and 23 next year.

It said this year’s event was a great success, with thousands of people at Clacton seafront on the Saturday evening and tens of thousands of viewers watching the live online streaming.

Event director Tony Clements said: “The welcome the rally received on its return this year was fantastic and we look forward to working with the local communities again.

“We’ll have further innovations for next year to entertain the growing crowds who come to see this exciting spectacle.”

In 2018, the rally in Tendring was the first to make use of new legislation which allowed closed road motorsport in England.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, welcomed the announcement the event will be back in 2023.

He said: “Since it was first on the road in 2018, the Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring and Clacton has always been a spectacle, and this year’s new seafront stage in Clacton proved immensely popular – with crowds lining the promenade.

“Given its popularity and what a draw it is for the area I’m delighted Chelmsford Motor Club plans to bring the rally back next year - it is certainly something we will support.

“The rally is an important part of our exciting events calendar.”

As well as the new Clacton stage, this year saw the cars completed loops of closed road stages, with viewing areas in Ship Hill, Bradfield, and Wick Road, Great Bentley, on Sunday.

The rally was won by Osian Price and Noel O’Sullivan by just 5.4 seconds.

Further details of next year’s Corbeau Seats Rally will be available later this year.