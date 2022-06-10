MORE than 20 gardens will be open to the public as a popular biennial open gardens event returns next weekend.

Walton Open Gardens will take place across the town on June 18 and 19.

The gardens opening their gates to the public in aid of Walton in Bloom

Greg Lashmar, organiser, said it will be the biggest open gardens event ever held in the town.

He said: “It’s so good to be back with a bang in 2022 with our biggest ever open gardens event for Walton.

"With 22 gardens open there is a wide and varied range of gardening styles, shapes and sizes to see and enjoy all over the town Naze.

"It is really encouraging to see so many residents wanting to take part in what has become a favourite community event in the town."

There will be various other attractions such as art exhibitions, plant sales and refreshments at some of the gardens taking part.

Money raised from the event will go towards providing the summer and winter plants and flowers through the town in the next 12 months.

The gardens open are spread throughout the town and a free map and guide is available to download from waltoninbloom.org.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, cost £5 per adult.