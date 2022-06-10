A NON-PROFIT organisation is set to host an open day where attendees can learn about keeping safe during the summer months.
Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring will host the summer safety open day teaching families and individuals about being safe at sea, fire awareness, how to deal with outdoor injuries and more.
There will be a variety of services and organisations attending including Essex Fire, Essex Police, Barnardos charity and Clacton RNLI.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at the Tendring Specialist Stroke Services Hall in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, from 10am to noon.
For more information call CVS Tendring on 01255 425692.
