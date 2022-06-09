A UNIVERSITY lecturer died after being stabbed in the neck, an inquest has heard.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road, Colchester, on June 1 and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, also of Wickham Road, has been charged with her murder and appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told Essex Coroners Court yesterday Dr Castelvedere’s provisional cause of death was recorded as a “stab wound to the neck”.

Incident - the scene in Wickham Road

She said the senior University of Suffolk lecturer was “found with stab wounds at an address in Colchester” and her death was confirmed by a paramedic at 12.23pm.

Senior coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes opened the inquest in Chelmsford, then suspended proceedings “pending the outcome of… criminal proceedings”.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, where Ersoy appeared via video link from Chelmsford Prison, the defendant was told he will be asked to submit a plea to the murder charge on August 2.

Ersoy, who only spoke to confirm his identity, was remanded in custody.

Murder probe - Antonella Castelvedere

Essex Police said officers were called to a report of an injured man at an address in Wickham Road shortly after 11.45am on June 1.

Police found Ersoy with injuries and Dr Castelvedere, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Det Chief Insp Antony Alcock said previously: “Although we have reached the point of charge, our dedicated team of detectives are continuing to gather accounts from witnesses and other evidence.

“My thanks go out to those who have helped us and we would welcome any more information others can offer."

The University of Suffolk described Dr Castelvedere in a statement as “a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing”.