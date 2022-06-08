TWO brothers have thanked lifeboat volunteers who put their own jubilee celebrations on hold to rescue their drifting yacht off Frinton.

Walton and Frinton RNLI’s crew were tasked just before 1pm on Saturday, June 4, by UK Coastguard to assist a yacht with two men aboard that was in difficulty.

Brothers Roger and Ian Lee had been heading for the River Blackwater when things started to go wrong.

The yacht, which had suffered steering issues, was drifting in circles and heading towards Frinton beach.

Once on scene, the lifeboat coxswain decided the safest option was to tow the yacht back to its home port at Shotley Marina.

With a north-easterly wind of force six and gusting force seven, progress was slow and conditions were challenging for the crew of the yacht.

The lifeboat was met at Shotley Marina by Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team who assisted with getting the yacht through the lock and into the Marina.

Roger said: "We were heading downwind to the Blackwater having an exciting sail when the main bearing in the steering gearbox exploded, thus jamming the rudder to starboard.

“That was certainly not on the plan for the day and my brother and I will be forever grateful to Walton and Frinton Lifeboat for their cool and competent rescue of us and our boat."