CONCERNED police officers have issued a plea for help to find a missing 58-year-old.
Roma Taylor was last seen in Tiptree at about 6.15am and officers say they are concerned for her welfare.
Roma is described as about 5ft 4ins tall, with long brown curly hair in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and flip flops and carrying an Asda carrier bag, Essex Police says.
A spokesman said: “You should contact 101 if you see Roma or know of her whereabouts”.
