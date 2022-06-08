VILLAGERS who fear “horrific” proposals for huge pylons will “trash” the countryside have urged homeowners to back their petition - before it is too late.

Ardleigh Matters campaigners are calling on National Grid to rethink its plans to upgrade the electricity network throughout East Anglia.

The concerned residents-turned-activists believe the proposed 110 miles of 50 metre-high pylons will tarnish their beloved rural settlement.

They, along with campaigners across Norfolk, Suffolk and the rest of Essex, have also accused National Grid of not consulting enough people about the controversial plans.

If the blueprints are pushed through, Ardleigh will be one of the most impacted areas, accommodating a total of 27 metal pylons, each the height of ten London buses.

Devastated Nicky Anderson, 54, who lives in a cottage in the picturesque village, said: “This is just so horrific, it is such a shock.

“We have lived here for 16 years and it is just so rural and lovely. We have had buzzards and red kites integrated in the area.

“There is so much wildlife and I am worried about our horses if it goes through their field.

“We are not going to be able to ride our horses around the little lanes and the area at all, which was literally the main reason why we bought the property.”

Retired chartered surveyor Maurice Gallaher, who lives in Ardleigh with his wife, Wendy, says residents should have been given more time to oppose the plans.

He added: “We were horrified when we heard they were going to trash the countryside all the way from Norwich down to Tilbury.”

Peter Batchelor, of the Ardleigh Matters, is now calling on the community to sign the action group’s petition before the consultation period ends on June 16.

He said: “Ardleigh is a small rural community and these pylons would create one of the most highly-concentrated areas of high voltage power lines within the UK.

“National Grid is also proposing a substation the size of 30 football pitches, along with subsequent 45 metre wide access roads cutting through miles of hedgerow, woodland and farmland.”

National Grid said it was determined to “work closely with communities” and listen to “the impacts [residents] believe this project will have on them, and where they live.”

To sign the petition, which has 15,000 names, visit ardleighmatters.org.uk or pylonseastanglia.co.uk.