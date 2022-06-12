TWO women who have dedicated their lives to improve others have been honoured by the Queen.

Community legend Julia Prigg, 84, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her care of Wrabness rail station's garden.

And charity worker Maralyn Bambridge, who poured her heart and soul into helping Rwandan widows and children, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Kind-hearted volunteer Julia has transformed the station garden from a neglected village eyesore into a wildlife haven used by residents and schoolchildren for a range of community activities.

Julia is a member of Greater Anglia's Station Adoption Scheme, which sees volunteers working with the train operator to improve their local rail station.

Julia Prigg, 84, of Wrabness

Greater Anglia's customer and community engagement manager Alan Neville said: "We are over the moon to hear that Julia has received an honour.

"It is well-deserved and we are extremely proud of her, and so grateful for her unwavering energy, enthusiasm and dedication to the community and its station garden."

Having a small courtyard garden at home, volunteering at the station was a way of Julia to continue her love of gardening.

She is tending to the station with two schoolchildren who are working towards their Duke of Edinburgh Award and with a group of volunteer students who attend a special needs school.

Having looked after the garden for more than a decade, Julia has also created a wildflower garden in the lower station area.

Community rail partnership officer Terri Ryland said. "She is constantly moving, always enhancing the station garden, ensuring it looks perfect for everyone to enjoy, from residents to tourists from afar.

"She is a true legend for Wrabness and I am delighted that she has been recognised at the highest level for her commitment to the station and the community."

Maralyn founded Engalynx in 1998 to help Rwandan widows and children.

Maralyn, 78, of Brantham, has almost single handily raised more than £150,000 for the cause.

Now she feels "thrilled to bits" to be recognised for her selfless work.

She said: "I lost my husband two and a half years ago so he is not here to see and share it with me which is sad but my friends have been so supportive."

Maralyn Bambridge, 78, of Brantham at a Bihembe nursery

Thanks to the dedicated work of Engalynx, street boys in Rwanda have been trained in welding and girls in hairdressing.

The charity has also supplied school uniforms, books and other essential items to schools in Gisenyi.

Maralyn added: " The biggest achievement was building, opening and furnishing the maternity unit.

"When I first started the charity I did an awful lot of reading about the genocide.

"Certain parts I could only read a page at a time because it was so horrendous.

"You can't imagine it unless you read it on the page how these people suffered."