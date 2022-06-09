BLUEPRINTS for more than 200 new homes on the edge of Clacton have been turned down by planners.

Land Logic applied to Tendring Council for permission for 220 self-build and custom-build homes, including 67 affordable homes, on land off London Road.

The 26-acre site of grassland and scrubland formerly housed orchards, nurseries and a builder’s yard.

Residents were left concerned the development would erode the strategic green gap separating Clacton from the village of Little Clacton.

Little Clacton councillor Jeff Bray spoke out against the plans at a meeting of the council's planning committee on Tuesday.

He said: “The application is an interesting one and the concept the applicant is putting forward is actually very good – the idea of self-building in the form they are doing is excellent.

“The applicant has engaged with people extremely well and they seem to have done as much as they can to mitigate as much as possible.

“Unfortunately, the site they have selected is outside of the village boundary and is also in a green gap – and not just any green gap, it’s a strategic green gap.

“It’s actually part of the same green gap as a previous planning application for Centenary Way - and the council took that particular case all the way to a Judicial Review to defend the green gap.

“I have immense sympathy with the applicant – they have tried to come up with something innovative and I hope they find a good place to put it.

“But you can’t put it in a strategic green gap.”

Councillor Peter Harris said the green gap should be protected “at all costs” and he was concerned as a third of the site is currently “dense woodland”.

“What this proposal suggests is decimating a woodland area,” he added.

The applicant had said the plan would be acceptable with respect to its effect on its surroundings and the integrity of the green gap between Clacton and Little Clacton.

It said the proposal would have delivered “sustainable development, with safe access to London Road and a comprehensive framework of hard and soft landscaping, including a network of new green infrastructure”.

The plans were unanimously refused by the planning committee.