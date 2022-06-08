DEDICATED teachers at a school for tiny tots will host a fundraising event in aid of the children they look after and their emotional well-being.

Little Jimmy’s Pre-School, in Church Hall Tower Road, Clacton, is holding a family-friendly fete on June 18 between 12pm and 3pm at St James Church.

Everything from hot food, stalls, face painting and glitter tattoos to hair braiding, bouncy castles, fairground rides, and live music will be on offer.

There will also be a penalty shootout competition, sand art, photography, a huge raffle, cash prize games and a tasty dessert stand.

Staff at Little Jimmy’s Pre-School have curated the event with a view of giving their children a fun and exciting day following a torrid two years due to the pandemic.

The community get-together, which will engulf the church gardens, halls and car park, will also act as a way to raise much-needed funding for the school.

Amber Coldron, deputy manager and officer administer, said: “We are solely focussing on buying new resources to better the wellbeing of the children.

“The pandemic has had detrimental effects on our children's emotional wellbeing and social skills and impacted our families.

“We're to raise as much money as possible to better our children's futures.”