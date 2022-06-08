LARGE crowds gathered outside a village church on two community occasions last week in celebration of the Queen’s milestone anniversary.

More than 150 Great Bromley residents came together on Church Meadow on Thursday to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Marking the 70 years since she took to the throne, the locals royalists enjoyed the sight of a beacon lighting, as well as a tasty hog roast and barbecue.

Soundtracking the evening was the newly-formed Black Cactus Choir, before a piper played a specially composed piece of music for the event.

Three days later, on the closing day of the patriotic celebrations, a thanksgiving service was held at St George's Church, where the sermon was delivered by the Queen's former Chaplain, the Rev Ann Easter.

Following the service, almost 200 residents again enjoyed a hog roast on Church Meadow, with entertainment provided by The Motley Crew, a band from Brightlingsea.

Councillor Fred Nicholls, chairman of the Great Bromley Parish Council, who also lit the beacon, said the events had been a complete success.

“Everyone looked to be having a wonderful time, and it was an honour to light the Queen’s Jubilee beacon on behalf of the residents,” he added.

The celebrations raised £561 for the Leonard Cheshire Seven Rivers care home.