PLANS for a major development of 950 homes on the outskirts of Clacton have been given the green light by planners.

Persimmon Homes has been given outline permission to build a 950-home estate, along with a new primary school, healthcare facility and neighbourhood centre with shops, food outlets and community centre, on the Rouses Farm site off Jaywick Lane.

Tendring Council’s planning committee previously granted permission for the development in 2018, but a Section 106 planning agreement was not signed within the six-month time limit due to the complexity of legal matters with various landowners.

Plans were resubmitted now that the agreement is ready to be signed.

It includes the provision of 20 per cent on-site affordable housing, a healthcare facility and a £554,900 financial contribution towards it, as well as the transfer of new open space and play areas to the council or a management company, land for a new primary school and a £500,000 financial contribution towards public transport.

Stuart Willsher, speaking on behalf of Persimmon Homes, told the council’s planning committee on Tuesday it was an “exciting” scheme.

“The same application was unanimously approved in 2019,” he said.

“Since then, given the complexities of the site, it has taken us time to agree the Section 106 agreement, which has now been largely agreed and is ready for the final signature.

“The site benefits from an allocation in the Local Plan to deliver 950 homes and a wider range of social benefits, including a new neighbourhood centre.

“The scheme will also deliver a new primary school, the land for which will be provided early in the scheme.

“The 950 new homes, including affordable dwellings, provide a significant part of the district’s future housing supply – and will greatly reduce the need to consider speculative developments on sites the council has not chosen.”

He added that there are “generous” areas of open space and a new spine road would serve as a bypass for Jaywick Lane.

The council heard there had been just five objections, although nearby residents branded the size of the proposed development on the ten-acre site as a “monstrosity” which would destroy the beautiful countryside.

Peter Harris said: “My major concerns are the infrastructure and the traffic flows along St John’s Road.

“But this is part of the Local Plan and the decision made in 2018 by the committee is overriding.

“I’m not too sure how we could refuse this because of the huge implications it would have for the whole district and the Local Plan.”

The committee unanimously agreed the plans.