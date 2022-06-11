A PATRIOTIC atmosphere engulfed north Essex last weekend as residents from all corners of the county celebrated the Queen's Platninum Jubilee in style.
Be it with street parties to garden events, royalists made the most of the four-day weekend as they marked the 70 years since Her Majesty took to the throne.
Here is a look back at some of the jubilant celebrations in full swing.
