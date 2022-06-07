A Southend MP has called for owners to be held responsible when their dog attacks and kills another dog, after a pet was "torn apart" in front of her owner's eyes in a Southend park.

Southend West MP Anna Firth is campaigning for an urgent change to the Dangerous Dog Act law following a dog attack in which a Bichon Frise called Millie was savagely attacked by another dog.

The eight-year-old pet was rushed to the vets after the attack in Chalkwell Park, but died two hours later.

The dog which attacked her was off-lead at the time and believed to be a Boxer and Mastiff cross-breed.

Ms Firth spoke in a debate in Westminster Hall on Monday on a petition relating to breed specific legislation.

The petition, which has more than 114,000 signatures, states: "The Government should repeal breed specific provisions in dangerous dogs legislation.

"We believe these provisions are a flawed approach to public safety and an ethical failing with regards to animal welfare."

Speaking in the debate, Ms Firth said: "Would the Honourable Lady agree that it isn't just these four breeds that are dangerous and it isn't just this section of the Dangerous Dogs Act that needs amending?

"Because if another dog kills your dog, that owner is not liable for any form of prosecution unless the dog is an assistance dog or unless another human being or the owner actually fears injury themselves.

"And I believe that dog on dog attacks should become a criminal offence and that the owners should be criminally liable where their dog attacks and kills another dog.

"This was painfully demonstrated to me in my constituency where at Christmas a beautiful, tiny Bichon Frise white little dog called Millie was torn apart in Chalkwell Park by two boxer style type dogs, not on the list of dangerous dogs.

"We hear about these dog on dog attacks pretty much on a weekly basis.

"So would the Honourable Lady agree with me that section three of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act also needs to be amended to make it a criminal offence where an owner allows a dog to kill another dog."

She added on Facebook today: "I have continued my campaign to make dog-on-dog attacks illegal by speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on breed specific legislation.

"After Millie the Bichon Frise was killed in Chalkwell Park, I was horrified to learn that the owner of the dog that killed her was not liable to any prosecution.

"I will continue to stand up in Parliament to get this changed for the safety of our beloved dogs in Southend West."