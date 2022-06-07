A FIRM from Clacton has represented the cutting edge of UK automotive technology at a trade show in Japan.

Pickering Interfaces, based in Stephenson Road, specialises in systems and sensor simulation for automotive test applications.

The company exhibited at the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan’s annual congress in Yokohama, Japan, last week as part of the UK Pavilion.

The UK Pavilion stand was organised by the Advanced Propulsion Centre on behalf of the UK government to showcase the very best of automotive innovation in the UK, encouraging collaboration and investment from overseas.

As part of the consortium, Pickering Interface showcased its modular signal switching, simulation, software and services, which are used to streamline the development and deployment of high-performance electronic test and verification systems.

Philippa Oldham, director of stakeholder engagement at Advanced Propulsion Centre, said: “Our international events programme gives us a unique platform to showcase exactly why Britain is a prime location for investment and a world leader when it comes to automotive technology.

“As one of the cornerstones of the UK economy, it is essential that the sector continues to strengthen its clean technology capability while proactively exploring new opportunities to consolidate trade links around the globe.”