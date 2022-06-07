A PARANOID web designer who feared his business was going to collapse during the pandemic tried to take his own life during a psychotic episode.

Jan van Hanegem was seen swerving in and out of his lane on the single-carriageway A120 between Goose Green and Wix before one last manoeuvre saw him intentionally collide with a Volvo.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 50-year-old drove directly at two lorries just moments before the collision on May 21 last year, before pulling back into his lane at the last moment.

Upon colliding with the Volvo shortly after 10.30am, van Hanegem, of Holly Bush Hill, Great Bentley, was seen headbutting his car window and slashing at his wrists, before disappearing into neighbouring woodland.

When police officers arrested him he immediately confessed: “I tried to kill myself by going head on with a lorry”.

The police were told van Hanegem thought by hitting a larger vehicle it would pose the best chance of not injuring another driver, Claire Cooper, prosecuting, stated.

Incident - the A120

Frank O’Toole, mitigating, revealed how the defendant had fallen into difficulties with cannabis usage and feared his IT business, based in Dedham, was under threat as a result of the Covid pandemic.

He said: “He acknowledges the risk he posed to the driver of the vehicles and other road users. He lacked consequential thought.

“Two weeks before the incident his mental health was deteriorating and he was experiencing paranoia. He was experiencing a psychotic episode which manifested in his actions.”

Van Hanegem admitted one count of dangerous driving today.

Recorder Paul Sharkey lambasted him for putting other motorists at risk and banned him from driving for two years.

Mr Sharkey said: “Clearly it must have been very frightening for the driver of the other vehicle, and indeed for the HGV drivers who saw a car coming towards them which could’ve resulted in death.

“It’s very lucky something so serious didn’t occur. This was very dangerous.”

Van Hanegem was ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He must pay £520 in costs and a surcharge.