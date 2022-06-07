A POIGNANT service commemorating the four decades that have passed since the end of a historic military battle will take place next week.
The 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the Falklands War will be marked with a special ceremony at Clacton War Memorial on Tuesday from 11am.
First set up by the Clacton Royal British Legion ten years ago, this year’s service will be led by Reverend David Lower and include the Last Post.
It will also feature a reading by Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris and wreaths will be laid as a show of respect and remembrance.
The names of the Royal Marines and Scots Guards who tragically died during the conflict will also be read out during the event.
Several standard bearers and veterans from different branches of the Armed Forces, including some awarded for serving in the Falklands War, will be in attendance.
Mr Harris said: “It is fitting to remember the sacrifices made during the Falklands War, paying tribute to their dedication to protect the islanders’ in the conflict 40 years ago.”
The Armed Forces Flag will also be raised at Clacton Town Hall on June 20 at 11am as part of Armed Forces Week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here