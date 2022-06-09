Drivers may have to prepare for delays when roadworks are scheduled to close a Maldon Road.

The B1018 at Limebrook Way is set to see a series of closures with the first starting today (June 9).

The road will first shut from its roundabout junction with Maldon Road, Wycke Hill and the A414.

This closure will last until the end of June 11, three days later.

Later the road will close again on June 14 but this time the closure will be further east on Limebrook Way.

This closure will reopen on June 17.

At the same time, Limebrook Way will also close at the roundabout junction with Fambridge Road.

The closure will be undertaken by Essex County Council and is required while "roundabout snagging" and surfacing work takes place.

During the closure a six-minute diversion will be in place via Fambridge Road, the A414 and Spital Road.