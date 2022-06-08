CLACTON Carnival hopes to return bigger and better than ever before this summer as the popular procession marks its 100th anniversary.

The first ever procession took place in 1922 after Clacton Pier owner Ernest Kingsman and local businessman Douglas Lewellen helped organise the first Clacton Carnival to help raise money for Clacton Hospital.

Events during the carnival included swimming races, a walk the greasy pole competition and a masked ball.

The procession included decorated cars and bicycles with children dressed up as nursery rhyme characters.

To mark the historic moment the carnival association has decided this year’s carnival theme will be nursery rhymes.

Paul Townend, chairman of the carnival, said this year there will be eight events, starting with a celebration in the town square on Saturday, August 6.

He said: “After a tough two years, the committee can’t wait to welcome the public to this year's events and especially to celebrate our 100th carnival procession.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you all.

“After the success of last year's event, we are partnering up with Clacton Pier again to have fun on the landmark on Friday, August 12.

“Our big procession is on Saturday, August 13, and we are still inviting participants to take part.

“You really don’t need a big fancy lorry - just your imagination and creativity to dress up and walk or dance along the route.”

The procession will start at the West Road Car Park at 6pm and travel along the seafront to Victoria Road.

The free carnival Sunday Funday will also return this year and will take place on West Greensward.

It will include ten hours of live music starting from 10am, along with lots of stalls, refreshments and fun.

Adventure Golf at the Greensward Cafe will also be returning for carnival week, along with the popular beer dig, egg-throwing contest, quiz night, half-marathon, 10k and fun run.

To find out more about the events, go to clactoncarnival.org for more information.

To get involved in helping at any of the events, email carnivalclacton@gmail.com.