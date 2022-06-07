Newsquest’s Young Reporter Scheme has opened its registration portal for schools wishing to sign up for the September intake of student journalists.

For the 15th year running, this eight-month programme is keen to welcome all students between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, who are interested in doing real work experience as journalists for inclusion on their CV and UCAS application.

Students joining this exciting scheme are treated as if they are real journalists, writing articles that are published on Newsquest’s online news sites, which include award-winning brands such as The Northern Echo, Bradford Telegraph & Argus and Bournemouth Daily Echo.

This year, for the first time, the scheme has expanded and now includes an apprenticeship scheme, which can be completed either as a Diploma or as a master’s degree in journalism.

Both pathways are completed within the NCTJ parameters, which is the industry standard.

Those students doing the Young Reporter scheme in years 10 and/or 11 can be fast-tracked onto the degree or diploma programme at 16, provided they are no longer in full-time education.

All schools in England are invited to participate in the initiative and should get in contact at the email address below.

Schools in Wales and Scotland are currently unable to join the scheme due to the current regulations with the Government apprenticeship levy.

The scheme has previously opened a lot of doors for many students who have gone on to have great careers in journalism.

Elaha Moosa, who recently completed the scheme, said: “Overall, it was a wonderful experience that I wouldn’t get elsewhere. The scheme taught me vital skills for any sort of learning/work environment such as being punctual in my work through submitting articles by a deadline.”

Monica Charsley, who did the scheme in 2016 and went onto become a journalist with Newsquest and is now writing for national newspapers said taking part in the scheme made her stand out in university interviews, as they were impressed she had completed the experience.

For more information, please see the Young Reporter website.