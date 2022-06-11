A ROAD is preparing to close for nearly two weeks.

Tendring Road, in Little Bentley, is shutting for 12 days, from its junction with Heath Road to both of the junctions with Church Road.

The road is closing due to carriageway patching works undertaken by Essex County Council.

Works begin on June 20.

Drivers should also be aware of further road closures in Colchester.

Abbots Road will be shutting from its junction with Old Heath Road to its junction with Mersea Road on July 4.

The closure will last for 8 days, and is due to carriageway, footway patching, and drainage works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

Another road closing in Colchester is Artillery Street.

It will be closing for one day on June 23, due to Openreach performing engineering works.

It will be shut south east from its junction with Cannon Road.

Colchester drivers should also prepare for the closure of Hamilton Road.

It will be closing on June 27 for three days, south east from its junction to Maldon Road.

This is due to communication pipe repair works being undertaken by Anglian Water.

Military Road in Colchester is also shutting due to works from Anglian Water.

The closure will occur south east from its junction with Mill Street, on June 19.

It will be closing for one day.

The final upcoming road closure in Colchester is in Sir Isaacs Walk.

It will be shutting west of its junction with Trinity Street, for three nights, from 9pm to 6am.

Works from Openreach begin on June 27.

Two roads are also set to close in Tiptree.

Priory Road is temporarily shutting south east from its junction with West end Road, for one day on July 5.

The closure is due to overhead cabling works being performed by Openreach.

Drivers should be aware that Chapel Road in Tiptree is also set to close on June 20.

The road will close for four days, from its junction with New Road to its junction with Factory Hill, due to Essex County Council performing footway patching works.

A road is set to shut for three days.

Due to pipe repair works being undertaken by Anglian Water, Mill Road, in Boxted, is closing south east of its junction with Ellis Road.

It will be closing on June 27.

Drivers should also prepare for another three-day closure in Langenhoe.

Haye Lane will be shutting south east from its junction with Mersea Road on July 4.

This is also due to works from Anglian Water, where a fire hydrant is set to be replaced.

In Great Horkesley, two roads are set for closure.

Holly Lane is closing from its junction with Boxted Church Road to its junction with Boxted Road.

As a result of Essex County Council performing carriageway patching works, the closure will be for three days from July 5.

London Road is also shutting south west from its junction with Horkesley Hill.

This closure will last for six days, due to new connection works being undertaken by Burnt Orange Construction that begins on July 4.

In West Bergholt, a road is closing for three days on June 20.

Due to works from Essex County Council, Coney Byes Lane will be closing from its junction with Fordham Road to its junction with Bures Road.