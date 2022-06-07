PUPILS are celebrating new eco-friendly schools after the completion of two expansion projects.

Essex County Council’s work at Colne Community School and Clacton County High School is designed to tackle climate change while providing space for hundreds of extra pupils to learn and exercise.

The net zero new-builds, which are creating 750 much-needed school places, form part of a decarbonisation plan.

The development work has been carried out by independent property, construction, and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard.

Jon Ward, architect at Pick Everard, said: “It’s great to see the expansion of another two schools in Essex come to fruition and our relationship with Essex County Council proving successful.

“Our experience and expertise in both education schemes and sustainability is particularly strong, positioning us perfectly to deliver the high-quality, hybrid designs required by the council, which were implemented to help both pupils and staff reach their full potential.”

At Colne Community School and College, in Brightlingsea, the firm designed a new teaching block fully equipped with food technology rooms, resistant material workshops, standard classrooms, ancillary stores, plant room and WCs.

It will use power generated on site to minimise solar heat gain and includes a range of energy efficient features, including high standards of air tightness.

At Clacton County High School, it created an energy conscious design solution that generates power on-site through the provision of photovoltaic panels on the roof and an energy efficient heating system, via air source heat pumps.

Tony Ball, cabinet member for education at Essex County Council, said the project has successfully delivered essential new teaching space that provided pupils with a high-quality, bright, fresh, and comfortable learning environment.

He said: “At the same time, we are delivering our ambitions to tackle climate change and working towards making Essex carbon neutral.

“We know that buildings are currently responsible for 39 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions – this project plays a part in reducing those.

“And building this way leaves schools with more money to spend on educating children rather than paying bills and maintenance.”