CARE home residents got into the patriotic spirit as they enjoyed a week of fun-filled activities to commemorate the Queen’s milestone anniversary.

Regal royalists at Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, celebrated Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee all last week with a range of themed entertainment.

The jubilant atmosphere first took hold as creative residents tried their hand at arts and crafts, making decorations and red, white and blue bunting for the facility.

Then, on the Thursday, just as millions across the country were also prepared to kick-start their celebratory long weekends, the home held a party.

Marking the 70 years since the Queen took to the throne, the residents enjoyed dancing to live music and even had their faces painted.

They also made the most of a bar fittingly offering prosecco and a Pimms punch, as well as a myriad of other refreshments.

Hungry residents then tucked into a late afternoon buffet before nibbling on tons of sweet treats.

But the festivities did not end there. Two days later, on Saturday, the care home’s dedicated staff curated and served a Platinum Jubilee-themed lunch menu.

The week-long celebrations were then rounded off with afternoon cream teas, donated by Pickering Electronics, which were well received by the elderly royalists.

Charice Dawson, activities co-ordinator at Corner Lodge, said: “The residents really enjoyed themselves and it was so nice to see the staff getting really involved as well.

“It was something the residents could really relate to. When we do things like Halloween they do participate and they like it, but they can get a bit confused.

“But for this, they were more than willing to get involved and it was lovely to see them reflecting on memories they have of when they held street parties.

“They were all sitting around and talking about how they used to dress their children up and themselves and they also spoke about the Queen’s mother.

“For them it was really important to celebrate and it was beautiful. It was really manic and busy, and by Sunday we were all shattered, but it was the most lovely weekend.”