ELDERLY care home residents marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a fun-filled day of patriotic activities.

Little Holland Hall, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, commemorated the 70 years since Her Majesty took to the throne.

During the two-hour garden party, staff, residents and their relatives enjoyed afternoon with a selection of sandwiches and party food.

Celebratory cakes, which were enjoyed by everyone in attendance, and drinks, were also served to the cohort of royal guests.

Throughout the special day singer and accordion entertainer Alex Southgate also performed a variety of sing-along songs for the attentive and jubilant crowd.

Staff at Little Holland Hall even decided to work on their day off at work to ensure the celebrations were as good as they could be for those they care fore.

Abhilash Gopi, manager at Little Holland Hall, said: “I was overwhelmed with all the people that attended to celebrate this very special day.

“I was glad to hear everyone enjoyed the special day.”

Aisling Harrison, activities co-ordinator at the care home, was left relieved with how seamless the bunting-fill day ended up playing out.

She said: “You worry about these kinds of days and just hope everything goes to plan, and yes everything did go to plan and everyone enjoyed themselves.”