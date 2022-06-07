Spotify fans are obsessing over a new feature on the music and podcast streaming platform.

The new online feature can be used to analyse your Spotify listening habits and present your results in pie form.

The third-party feature has been developed by a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student Darren Huang.

Just like every year when Spotify Wrapped is released, music lovers have been taking to social media to share their top streams and hilarious reactions.

I wish my life were as balanced as my spotify pie charthttps://t.co/34MJ2bYTgT pic.twitter.com/kHDt6vXhOC — tenkainopersona 🥟 (@thepickles_23) June 5, 2022

One user wrote: "My Spotify pie chart....insane. would not have guessed she was at the top."

Another Apple Music subscriber has noted how they are missing out not once but twice this year: " I thought the only time of year I felt left out for having Apple Music was Spotify Wrapped, what the hell is this pie chart business."

A third person added:" will not be posting the spotify pie chart thing my top genre is pop rn i need to fix it."

Here's how you can access the new feature that music fans can't get enough of.

How to create a Spotify Pie Chart

The genre app known as Spotfy Pie allows users to "bake" their own "Monthly Genre Pie".

The popular new feature reveals your listening habits by genre based on your most played tracks.

Some of the genres include experimental, indie rock, dream pop, K-pop, emo rap and more.

If you'd like to try it out for yourself, you can access it via Huang's website.

All you need to do is log into your Spotify account through Huang’s genre app - enjoy!