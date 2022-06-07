SEASIDERS are being encouraged to get their bodies moving by taking part in a waking event.

Find Your Active Tendring will host its Active & Empowered Pier to Pier Walk on June 25 from 10am.

It will see those who take part stroll from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier, although it is not compulsory for everyone to complete the entire saunter.

A spokesman for the event said: “Everyone is welcome and may join in at any point.”