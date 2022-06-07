A MAN has been fined after assaulting a woman in Clacton.
Alfie Prosser, 23, of St John’s Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he assaulted a woman in St John’s Road on December 12.
He was fined £253, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Prosser also admitted damaging a set of car keys belonging to the victim, but was given no separate penalty.
