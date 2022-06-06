A SERVICE was held at Clacton War Memorial to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Allied troops began a large-scale invasion of France to take back Western Europe from Nazi German control on June 6, 1944.

Combined with military efforts in Italy and along the Eastern Front, the Second World War in Europe ended less than a year later.

The service, organised by the Clacton Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council, commemorated the operation’s anniversary.

It was led by Rev David Lower and was held at the seafront gardens’ war memorial.

Veterans and a standard were on parade and council chairman Peter Harris gave a reading.

Mr Harris said: “I was honoured to give a reading at this service, commemorating what was a turning point in the Second World War, along with the sacrifice made by so many.”

Dan Casey, president of the branch, added: “D-Day served as a beacon of hope at the time, a turning of the tide of the Second World War in Europe, but was of course also a sad occasion for the many families who lost loved ones during the operation.”

Mr Harris is raising funds for veterans’ groups during his year in office.

An Armed Forces Coffee Morning is taking place at Clacton Town Hall on June 20 from 10am to 12noon.