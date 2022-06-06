CHILDREN will have a chance to learn and play in the stunning setting of the St Osyth Priory estate thanks to a generous grant.
St Osyth Priory and Parish Trust has been awarded £3,428 to develop a new ‘Outdoor Explorers’ programme for pre-school aged children to experience nature-based learning on the site.
This will fund six sessions for little ones and their parents or carers while also covering staffing and set-up costs across the 12-week development phase.
This will create a scheme that can then be delivered annually as part of the core Education Centre offering and, it is hoped, benefitting hundreds of children and families.
Up to 20 pre-schoolers will roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty in the mud kitchen overlooking the Estate’s deer park before setting out on a walk to discover the grounds of the historic Estate.
Under-fives and their mums, dads and carers will then stop for a snack and story time inside the St Osyth Priory Education Centre.
Priory owner Tim Sargeant said: “We’re pleased to be able to build on the successful school trip programme with this new opportunity for younger children and their families and we’re confident they will benefit enormously from exploring the estate.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here