A MAIN road has been closed following an accident and an oil spillage.
It has been reported the accident took place on Harwich Road and Cross Hill on the B1414.
The road, which leads from Harwich to Walton, has been closed between Cross Hill and Oak Corner.
Harwich Road / Cross Hill (B1414) Harwich to Walton – Closed between Cross Hill and Oak Corner due to an accident and oil spillage – Diversion in place pic.twitter.com/xeKnA0tRgE— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 6, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here