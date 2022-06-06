A GOOD old-fashioned knees up will get rail passengers smiling when Tom Carradine jumps aboard a train with his Ol’ Joanna for a cockney sing-a-long.
Two special trains have been organised by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership and will run from Colchester to Walton and back on June 18 and October 15.
The trains will depart Colchester station at 6.56pm and travel to Walton, arriving back at 8.52pm.
Tom Carradine, pianist, entertainer and Music Hall afficionado, launched his show to capture the flavour and atmosphere of a good old-fashioned knees up in the grand Cockney tradition.
Since its launch in 2014, Carradine’s Cockney Sing-a-long rapidly became a fixture on the UK’s thriving vintage scene He performed on the Essex and South Suffok’s first Cockney Singalong Train in 2019 before the pandemic and is now back by popular demand.
Tom said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on board for what really is a unique event.
“As a huge Victorian Music Hall fan I can’t wait to lead the carriage in rousing choruses of the songs which Cockney day-trippers would’ve sung on this line over a hundred years ago on their way to the seaside.”
Tickets are just £5 from esscrp.org.uk
