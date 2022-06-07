HUNDREDS of people were left royally disappointed after a beacon was not lit in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Residents turned out in force to see the beacon lit at Orchards Holiday Village, in Point Clear, St Osyth, to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign on Thursday night.

The parish council’s official beacon lighting took place at Cowley Park, in St Osyth village, at the same time as more than 2,000 others across the country.

The beacon at Point Clear is on private land at the Haven Holidays-run park, but it was anticipated it would be lit by the camp.

Point Clear councillor Michael Talbot said: “The Orchards’ beacon, which had just been repaired, was expected to be lit once again in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

“From about 9pm many hundreds of people gathered around the beacon.

“I would modestly estimate some 400 were present, waiting in expectation of the Orchards staff arriving to light the beacon.

“By 10pm, it was evident that the Orchards had let down everybody present and the crowd, including myself, began leaving.

“When my neighbour phoned the Orchards’ office to ask when they were coming, the person answering the telephone said they knew nothing about it.

“I feel so disappointed for all the families with young children who arrived with expectation of seeing something they may never see again, only to find the whole thing a damp squib.”

St Osyth Parish Council’s clerk issued a statement following the event, after some residents apportioned blame to the council.

He said: “At no time has anyone contacted the parish council to request the involvement or assistance of the council, or help in the organisation of the beacon at Point Clear.

“The only contact between the council and the Orchards was the initial enquiry from the chairman to the management team as to whether the beacon was to be repaired, to which there was no response.

“Like many others, the parish council is disappointed that the beacon was not lit.

“Unless invited to, by the landowner, the council does not have the power, authority or ability to arrange a public event on private land.”

Haven Holidays had not responded at the time of going to press.