A BUS company which serves public transport users in north Essex has appointed a new boss with more than two decades of industry experience.

Gavin Smith is the new managing director of Go-East Anglia, replacing stalwart Jeremy Cooper who is stepping down after more than 30 years.

He has previously held senior roles at bus companies in the United Kingdom and Singapore and is said to have a track record of delivering operational success.

Gavin will now be in charge of Go-East Anglia’s three local bus operations, including Hedingham Omnibuses, which provides transport for north Essex residents.

He said: “I’m looking forward to working with the team at Go-East Anglia, as we encourage people back onto buses following the pandemic.

“I’m keen to build on Jeremy and the team’s success at Konectbus, Hedingham and Chambers, which provide vital transport links to communities across the region.”

Martin Dean, who is the managing director of the Go-Ahead group’s UK Regional Bus, is delighted with the new appointment.

He added: “Gavin brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience, and I’m delighted he’ll be taking on the role.

“Go-East Anglia is an important company within Go-Ahead and our strategy has set out an ambitious path for growth in the UK regional bus market.”