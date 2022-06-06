RESIDENTS gathered as a dramatic sunset glowed red across the sky to enjoy an event celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The beacon at the Naze in Walton was lit to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign.

It was organised by the Naze Protection Society.

Pipers - Walton Sea Cadets introducing the ceremony. Credit: Paul Mynors

Acting chairman of the society, David Eagle was master of ceremonies and introduced guests to the crowd including Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen and leading Sea Cadet Josh Stockwell.

A spokesperson for the Naze Protection Society said: “A wide area around the beacon had been cordoned off for safety reasons with sand and water-filled buckets ready to douse any stray sparks.

“So it was reassuring that a team from the Essex Fire Brigade was there with their big red engine just in case.”

Delicious - Emma Rooney with her jubilee cake of the Naze. Credit: Sandra Scott

Walton’s Sea Cadets were present to herald the beacon lighting with a special trilled sequence by seven pipers.

Earlier in the evening they had piped the entry of the VIPs.

Singer Faith-Louise Garner entertained with vocal sessions through the evening and a looped tape included six decades of pop songs.

Presentation - Josh Stockwell, leading sea cadet speaks with David Eagle, Naze Protection Society acting chair. Credit: Paul Mynors

Victoria Godfrey-Bonnici, of the Naze Protection Society, was busy all evening filling out certificates of attendance and Emma Rooney’s jubilee cake was cut in pieces for a chocolate and salted caramel taster of the Naze Tower, beach and rocks.