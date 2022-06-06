NUMEROUS residents in Harwich and the surrounding areas have gathered together to mark the Queen’s loyal service.

The beacon in Cliff Park, Dovercourt, was one of thousands lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the country.

The lighting was also accompanied by a piper, while the 4th Dovercourt Sea Scouts assisted by marshalling the event.

Colin Farnell, chairman of the Harwich Society, said: “The lighting of Harwich’s beacon is always a moving and poignant occasion as it links centuries of history with celebrations of the present. “

Colin Farnell, Geoff Pearson, Alan Baxter, Hugo, Val Baxter and Aileen Farnell - Lighting of the Harwich Jubilee Beacon, Cliff Park Picture: Maria Fowler 2022

In Ardleigh, the jubilee celebrations kicked off with a party on the Millennium Green.

Blessed with beautiful weather, villagers gathered from early evening to enjoy great food and conversations.

Jill Hamblin, the village historian, said: “ There was even spontaneous dancing as music supremo, Graham Cole, played hits from the last few years.

“Older villagers reminisced about the time, seventy years ago, when Ardleigh school headmaster, Mr Fogwill, took a phone call, turned to his class with tears in his eyes, and announced, ‘The King is dead!’.

Ardleigh villagers enjoying jubilee celebrations

“Some remembered watching the Coronation, crammed together in front of a tiny TV screen.

All this led up to the main event of the evening: the lighting of the Ardleigh beacon.”