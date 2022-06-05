POLICE officers arrested 16 people during a music festival which debuted in Chelmsford this weekend.

Among the offences people were arrested in relation to at Creamfields South included incidents involving drugs, theft and sexual assault.

Essex Police says its policing plans included intelligence checks to disrupt drug activity and disorder and operations to deal with drug and drink driving.

Officers were also on hand outside the festival at Hylands Park to address any anti-social behaviour or welfare concerns.

A police spokesman said: “We arrested people on suspicion of offences related to drugs, theft, offences under the Public Order Act, sexual assault, and assault.”

Hailing the policing, superintendent Nick Morris said: “Our policing operations for the festival were a success this year with just a small number of crimes reported to us.

“These were mostly drug offences, with the majority of people going well behaved, in good spirits and enjoying the performances on show.

“I would like to thank my officers and staff for the hard work dedication in helping to make our policing plans a success.

“I would like also praise our partners and Festival Republic in helping to keep ensure this festival was a safe one.”