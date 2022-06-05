MALDON superstar Sam Ryder wowed the nation with an incredible performance during an historic Party at the Palace event.

Eurovision icon Sam delivered an electrifying rendition of his song Space Man to the tens of thousands of people in front of Buckingham Palace last night.

The crowd became animated and waved their hands in the air as flames and smoke were let off from the stage as he performed.

And the singer impressed the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal, who could be seen applauding, smiling and chatting after it ended.

Sam, who formerly owned a café in Coggeshall, said the manner in which the Queen carries herself “reminds us that strength can be gentle”.

Speaking backstage about the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, Ryder told the PA news agency he feels it is “so selfless to give your entire life to that service”.

“I think that’s so important. To carry yourself in a way where you’re bringing so many people together in unity and solidarity but doing it with such a subtly kindness.”

The singer revealed he got the call to do the jubilee concert while on the bus home from Eurovision last month, which left him feeling like he was “overflowing with joy”.