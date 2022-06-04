FIREFIGHTERS attended a peculiar call when asked to rescue a deer after it had become trapped in a fence overnight.

A fire crew from Frinton attended Arthur Ransome Way, Walton, after reports a muntjac was wedged in a fence on Saturday morning.

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to carefully ease the animal free from the metal structure.

A fire spokesman said: “Thankfully, the deer was unharmed”.