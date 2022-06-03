WELL-wishers gathered along the seaside to celebrate a joyous jubilee to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign.

A teddy bears’ picnic was staged in Marine Parade West in Clacton, where families came together to enjoy great food and festive atmosphere.

A range of entertainment brightened the mood for young and old alike, including a face painter, balloon modeller and magician.

Live music from the Harmonettes, Random Folk and the Spectrum choir lifted the spirits, while a piper played a tune especially commissioned for the jubilee.

Connaught Avenue in Frinton was a hive of activity with live music and parades.

Clacton MP Giles Watling started the proceedings and Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen was driven in style along the road in a classic car.

Millie Hopkins, who is 107, became the town’s queen for the day and was cheered by crowds as she was driven past.

Home Instead care homes put their caring nature to one side for the day and had a go at sponging staff members in the stocks.

Above all, everyone young and old had fun as they celebrated the jubilee.

Jean Allen of Home Instead gets Joanne Thorne in the stocks a little wet Picture: Steve Brading

Along the road at the McGrigor Hall a jubilee fete showed off the talents of crafters.

Organiser Tom Egan said: “We got a kids’ colouring competition and a best dressed competition with prizes donated from the M&S Foodhall in Walton-on-the-Naze.

John Tucker of Emerald Mill Picture: Steve Brading

“We also got a set form the Harmonettes and a variety of stalls including ceramics, jewellery, handmade soaps.”

Tom also set up a charity donation bucket in aid of the Colchester Haven Project.

He said it was “fantastic” to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign.

Tom added: “With the amount of stuff she has done for the Commonwealth and the charities, it is just nice to see all the youngsters getting involved as well. “